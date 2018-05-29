Suicide Prevention Program: LOSS

Nationally, suicide related hospital visits continues to be on the rise.

As a result, Lincoln has implemented programs with a goal of prevention.



Terri Marti knows the perils of mental illness all too well.

Her father took his life when she was 22, and her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder when he was just 7 years old.

In 2007, when Terri saw an add in the newspaper about a suicide outreach program coming to Lincoln, she knew what to do.



"I picked up the phone right away and I said put me down. I was so excited to finally have a chance to meet someone who also had gone through surviving a suicide like I did," said Marti.

Terri has been a member of the Lancaster County L-O-S-S team since its inception in 2009.

L-O-S-S stands for Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors.

As the coordinator of the 16 person team, Terri receives the call from law enforcement every time a person takes their life in the capitol city.

Her next course of action is visiting the family and connecting them with community resources.

"You walked in and said, 'Hi, I'm Terri, I lost my dad to suicide, I'm really sorry that this happened to your family, and they just deflate," said Marti.

The impact of the loss team is clear. Families who do not receive contact after a suicide will wait as long as five years before asking for help.

When they meet with the L-O-S-S team, they reach out for help in an average of 39 days.

"It helps me heal even these 40 some years later after I lost my dad. I could see we were making an impact to help that family not beat up on themselves so much because the first thing that you feel is guilt, that it was my fault, I missed something," said Marti.

Bryan Medical Center is leading the way in offering resources that are unique to Lincoln.

They offer a 24/7 mental health emergency room for anyone having a mental health crisis.

Medical experts are seeing the stigma of mental health beginning to erode over time.



"Individuals are realizing that mental illness is no difference than if I have diabetes or heart disease. The stigma is declining and individuals are feeling more comfortable going and asking for help and using those service which is great to see," said Dave Miers, Program Development Manager at Bryan Medical Center.



There were 45 suicides in Lincoln last year, a number that is simply way too high.

For more information on where to turn if you need help, go to bryanhealth.org/mental-health.