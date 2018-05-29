Woman accused of beating child gets year of probation - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman accused of beating child gets year of probation

 GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A woman accused of beating a 2-year-old child in Grand Island has been given a year of probation.

Court records say 22-year-old Michaela Hill pleaded no contest to misdemeanor negligent child abuse after prosecutors lowered the charge from felony intentional child abuse. Police say the child suffered a detached retina among several other injuries.         

The child's father has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor negligent child abuse and false reporting. The trial of 26-year-old Justin Molt is scheduled to begin July 18 in Hall County Court. 

