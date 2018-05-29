SUV driver sought after Omaha collision with car

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say 2-year-old and 5-year-old boys were among five people injured in a northeast Omaha collision.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday when a sedan and a sport utility vehicle collided at an intersection. Police say the westbound SUV was speeding when it struck the northbound car. Witness accounts vary on which driver had the right of way at the light.

The SUV driver and a passenger walked away from the scene and are being sought by police. Another passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital.

The two boys and a 16-year-old girl injured in the car were taken to a hospital, as was the car driver, 18-year-old Mar'keshia Devers. Another car passenger wasn't injured.