Railroad crossing gates malfunction, cause delays

On Tuesday afternoon, the railroad crossing gates at 56th St. and Old Cheney Road came down and they didn't go back up for around an hour.

It happened around 2 p.m. and it backed up traffic in all directions until a few bystanders swung into action.

Chad Renshaw, of Lincoln, said they saw a man trying to hold one of the crossing arms open and volunteered to help out.

"Traffic was getting backed up," Renshaw said. "Everybody wanted to get home, so we just decided we'd come help so everybody could get home and not be an accident on the road."

Renshaw volunteered to direct traffic while his son and friends partially lifted up some of the gate arms so traffic could get through.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Union Pacific crews got the gates back up..



A Union Pacific worker told Channel 8 it was possibly caused by lightening, however nothing was confirmed.