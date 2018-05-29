Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

May is Mental Health Awareness month. The governor talked about Nebraska's role in helping.



Governor Ricketts said, "We have to constantly be looking for way that we can do a better job of serving our people in the community who need our help when it comes to behavioral health."

Nebraska is ranked as having the fifth best mental health in the country.

Leaders work with the Department of Education, HHS and many more groups to make sure Nebraskans have the best possible care.