2-year-old victim of hit-and-run dies

A 2–year–old boy in Omaha has died after being in a car crash last night.

Devon Morris was taken off life support and died shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Omaha police said Devon and his 5–year–old brother were not properly restrained in the car they were riding in when it collided with an SUV Monday evening.

Both were taken to a hospital last night with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV was speeding, but they're still putting together exactly what happened.

"Everything's under investigation. We have conflicting from several different witnesses about who had the green or who didn't."

Police said three young women were in the car with the two boys and were on their way to a pool party.

They say the SUV driver ran off after the crash.

The other boy was in stable condition



There is a GoFundMe page for the 5–year–old's medical expenses at: https://www.gofundme.com/baby-dj-and-jrs-medical-care