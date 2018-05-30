UPDATE: Waverly woman was drunk, brought infant to bed causing his death

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Five months ago a three-week-old boy named Axel died. Wednesday morning, his mom, turned herself in, said Captain Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

35-year-old Ashley Bean, of rural Waverly, was arrested on felony charges of child abuse.

This comes after deputies and rescue teams responded to her home near 112th and Waverly Road on December 17 on reports of a newborn baby not breathing.

Houchin said the infant was transported first to a hospital in Lincoln, then to Children's Memorial Hospital in Omaha, but died later that day.

The autopsy found the cause of death to be asphyxiation caused by suffocation and overlay.

According to court documents, Bean woke up at 6:30 a.m. the morning of the 17th and drank tequila to help her sleep. Then, she went back to bed with Axelo and fell asleep. When she woke up, Axel wasn't breathing.

Documents said Bean ensured alcohol bottles were hidden, then called her mother who told her to call 911.

Investigators found four empty beer bottles and an empty bottle of tequila.

Bean's blood alcohol content two hours after deputies arrived, and almost four hours after her last drink of alcohol was .190, more than twice the legal limit to drive, according to court documents.

That's why Houchin said this isn't a case of a co-sleeping death, it's a case of child abuse.

"The bottom line is she knowingly and intentionally placed her infant child in a situation that ended his life," Houchin said.

Bean does have another son who was 8-years-old at the time of the incident. He now lives with his biological father.

Axel's aunt, Amy Way-Villegas sent Channel 8 the following statement from Axel's family:

"We are finally happy that baby Axel is getting some justice. We are still grieving his passing and think about him daily. He was a beautiful bouncing baby boy that lit up the world with his little smile he didn't deserve to have his like taken so soon. As far as the arrest of Ashley Bean we have no comment at this time. We would like to thank everyone for the kind words and prayers that we have received it means a lot to us!"

Press Release from Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

Violation of NRS 28-707, felony child abuse is a class IIIA felony and punishable up to three years imprisonment and eighteen months post-release supervision or ten thousand dollars fine, or both.