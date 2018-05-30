Boards being thrown at drivers near Highway 77 and West Van Dorn

Posted By: Rachael Miner

Lincoln Police are on the lookout for a man who reportedly threw boards at passing cars.

"They said he came out close to the street threw the board at their vehicles and then retreated back into the tree line," said Officer Angela Sands.



LPD says they received 3 calls of the suspect targeting passing cars near Highway 77 and West Van Dorn early Monday morning.

He shattered one person's windshield and caused damage to the passenger side of another.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20's or 30's, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with buzzed hair.