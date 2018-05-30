Handgun stolen from unlocked car - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Handgun stolen from unlocked car

It's been three months since a gun has been stolen from an unlocked car in Lincoln, but it's happened again. 

The victim left his nine millimeter pistol in his unlocked trunk with the keys still inside in the parking lot of his work near 14th and Highway 2.

When he came back the pistol was missing, but the keys to his car were still inside.

