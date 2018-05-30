Two Lincoln Police Officers assaulted

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Two Lincoln Police officers are recovering after being assaulted this morning.

The officers were escorting 32–year–old Kyle Wolfe to a room at the Bridge Behavioral Health when he became combative.

LPD says Wolfe tried to grab the officers guns and a struggle ensued.

Wolfe kicked an officer in the face and a taser had to be used to subdue Wolfe.

He was transported to the hospital and has been taken into custody for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.