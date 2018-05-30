Rimington Trophy announces 2018 Spring Watch List - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN-The Rimington Trophy Committee has released its 2018 Spring Watch List, which includes the following centers in Division I football. In order to create this list, the committee accepted nominations from programs across the country that submitted their current starting centers for consideration. This preseason, centers were nominated from every conference, with 57 total nominees and 27 past watch listers. The Pac-12 leads the list with 10 nominations followed by the ACC with eight.

The following is a list of those named to the 2018 Spring Watch List:

Conference

School

First Name

Last Name

Class Year

Height

Weight

Am. Athl.

UConn

Ryan

Crozier

RS SR

6'4

294

Houston

Will

Noble

SR

6'5

295

Memphis

Drew

Kyser

SR

6'5

300

Temple

Matt

Hennessy

RS SO

6'4

295

Tulsa

Chandler

Miller

SR

6'3

293

UCF

Jordan

Johnson

JR

6'2

320

ACC

Clemson

Justin

Falcinelli

GRAD

6'4

305

Duke

Zach

Harmon

RS SR

6'3

285

Florida State

Alec

Eberle

RS SR

6'4

295

Georgia Tech

Kenny

Cooper

JR

6'3

307

Miami

Tyler

Curtis Gauthier

SR

6'5

305

NC State

Garrett

McCain Bradbury

SR

6'3

300

Virginia Tech

Kyle

Chung

RS SR

6'3

310

Wake Forest

Ryan

Anderson

SR

6'6

305

Big Ten

Iowa

Keegan

Render

SR

6'4

307

Maryland

Brendan

Moore

SR

6'3

302

Minnesota

Jared

Weyler

RS SR

6'4

296

Penn State

Connor

McGovern

JR

6'5

320

Purdue

Kirk

Barron

SR

6'2

300

Big 12

Baylor

Sam

Tecklenburg

JR

6'3

306

Kansas State

Adam

Holtorf

JR

6'4

295

Oklahoma

Jonathan

Alvarez

RS SR

6'3

315

Texas

Zach

Shackelford

JR

6'4

305

Texas Tech

Paul

Stawarz

SR

6'6

295

C-USA

Marshall

Levi

Brown

RS JR

6'4

293

North Texas

Sosaia

Mose

RS JR

6'2

305

Old Dominion

Nick

Clarke

SR

6'4

312

UAB

Lee

Dufour

RS JR

6'3

300

UTEP

Derron

Gatewood

SR

6'2

297

INDP.

Army West Point

Bryce

Holland

SR

6'2

295

Notre Dame

Sam

Mustipher

GRAD

6'2.5

304

MAC

Ball State

Andrew

Poenitsch

RS JR

6'3

284

Buffalo

James

O'Hagan

SR

6'3

305

Eastern Michigan

Dakota

Tallman

SR

6'5

310

Miami (OH)

Danny

Godlevske

RS SO

6'2

305

NIU

Luke

Shively

RS SR

6'3

286

Western Michigan

John

Keenoy

SR

6'3

300

Mtn. West

Nevada

Sean

Krepsz

SR

6'5

325

Utah State

Quin

Ficklin

SR

6'2

290

Pac-12

Arizona

Nathan

Eldridge

RS JR

6'3

297

Arizona State

Cohl

Cabral

JR

6'5

291

California

Addison

Ooms

RS SR

6'4

295

Oregon

Jake

Hanson

JR

6'5

298

Oregon State

Sumner

Houston

SR

6'2

290

Stanford

Jesse

Burkett

SR

6'4

309

USC

Toa

Lobendahn

RS SR

6'3

290

Utah

Lo

Falemaka

SR

6'5

295

Washington

Nick

Harris

JR

6'1

297

Washington State

Frederick

Mauigoa

JR

6'3

310

SEC

Florida

T.J.

McCoy

RS JR

6'1

314

Georgia

Lamont

Gaillard

SR

6'2

308

Mississippi State

Elgton

Jenkins

SR

6'4

315

Ole Miss

Sean

Rawlings

SR

6'5

294

South Carolina

Donell

Stanley

JR

6'3

318

Texas A&M

Erik

McCoy

JR

6'4

315

Sun Belt

Georgia Southern

Curtis

Rainey

SR

6'2

290

Troy

Deontae

Crumitie

SR

6'2

296

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee used these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:

  • Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)
  • Sporting News (SN)
  • Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a "mix" of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee's policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee. The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

