Rimington Trophy announces 2018 Spring Watch List

LINCOLN-The Rimington Trophy Committee has released its 2018 Spring Watch List, which includes the following centers in Division I football. In order to create this list, the committee accepted nominations from programs across the country that submitted their current starting centers for consideration. This preseason, centers were nominated from every conference, with 57 total nominees and 27 past watch listers. The Pac-12 leads the list with 10 nominations followed by the ACC with eight.

Conference School First Name Last Name Class Year Height Weight Am. Athl. UConn Ryan Crozier RS SR 6'4 294 Houston Will Noble SR 6'5 295 Memphis Drew Kyser SR 6'5 300 Temple Matt Hennessy RS SO 6'4 295 Tulsa Chandler Miller SR 6'3 293 UCF Jordan Johnson JR 6'2 320 ACC Clemson Justin Falcinelli GRAD 6'4 305 Duke Zach Harmon RS SR 6'3 285 Florida State Alec Eberle RS SR 6'4 295 Georgia Tech Kenny Cooper JR 6'3 307 Miami Tyler Curtis Gauthier SR 6'5 305 NC State Garrett McCain Bradbury SR 6'3 300 Virginia Tech Kyle Chung RS SR 6'3 310 Wake Forest Ryan Anderson SR 6'6 305 Big Ten Iowa Keegan Render SR 6'4 307 Maryland Brendan Moore SR 6'3 302 Minnesota Jared Weyler RS SR 6'4 296 Penn State Connor McGovern JR 6'5 320 Purdue Kirk Barron SR 6'2 300 Big 12 Baylor Sam Tecklenburg JR 6'3 306 Kansas State Adam Holtorf JR 6'4 295 Oklahoma Jonathan Alvarez RS SR 6'3 315 Texas Zach Shackelford JR 6'4 305 Texas Tech Paul Stawarz SR 6'6 295 C-USA Marshall Levi Brown RS JR 6'4 293 North Texas Sosaia Mose RS JR 6'2 305 Old Dominion Nick Clarke SR 6'4 312 UAB Lee Dufour RS JR 6'3 300 UTEP Derron Gatewood SR 6'2 297 INDP. Army West Point Bryce Holland SR 6'2 295 Notre Dame Sam Mustipher GRAD 6'2.5 304 MAC Ball State Andrew Poenitsch RS JR 6'3 284 Buffalo James O'Hagan SR 6'3 305 Eastern Michigan Dakota Tallman SR 6'5 310 Miami (OH) Danny Godlevske RS SO 6'2 305 NIU Luke Shively RS SR 6'3 286 Western Michigan John Keenoy SR 6'3 300 Mtn. West Nevada Sean Krepsz SR 6'5 325 Utah State Quin Ficklin SR 6'2 290 Pac-12 Arizona Nathan Eldridge RS JR 6'3 297 Arizona State Cohl Cabral JR 6'5 291 California Addison Ooms RS SR 6'4 295 Oregon Jake Hanson JR 6'5 298 Oregon State Sumner Houston SR 6'2 290 Stanford Jesse Burkett SR 6'4 309 USC Toa Lobendahn RS SR 6'3 290 Utah Lo Falemaka SR 6'5 295 Washington Nick Harris JR 6'1 297 Washington State Frederick Mauigoa JR 6'3 310 SEC Florida T.J. McCoy RS JR 6'1 314 Georgia Lamont Gaillard SR 6'2 308 Mississippi State Elgton Jenkins SR 6'4 315 Ole Miss Sean Rawlings SR 6'5 294 South Carolina Donell Stanley JR 6'3 318 Texas A&M Erik McCoy JR 6'4 315 Sun Belt Georgia Southern Curtis Rainey SR 6'2 290 Troy Deontae Crumitie SR 6'2 296

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee used these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a "mix" of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee's policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee. The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, January 12, 2019.