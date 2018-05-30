Rimington Trophy announces 2018 Spring Watch List

Posted by: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Rimington Trophy Committee
LINCOLN-The Rimington Trophy Committee has released its 2018 Spring Watch List, which includes the following centers in Division I football. In order to create this list, the committee accepted nominations from programs across the country that submitted their current starting centers for consideration. This preseason, centers were nominated from every conference, with 57 total nominees and 27 past watch listers. The Pac-12 leads the list with 10 nominations followed by the ACC with eight.
The following is a list of those named to the 2018 Spring Watch List:
|
Conference
|
School
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Class Year
|
Height
|
Weight
|
Am. Athl.
|
UConn
|
Ryan
|
Crozier
|
RS SR
|
6'4
|
294
|
Houston
|
Will
|
Noble
|
SR
|
6'5
|
295
|
Memphis
|
Drew
|
Kyser
|
SR
|
6'5
|
300
|
Temple
|
Matt
|
Hennessy
|
RS SO
|
6'4
|
295
|
Tulsa
|
Chandler
|
Miller
|
SR
|
6'3
|
293
|
UCF
|
Jordan
|
Johnson
|
JR
|
6'2
|
320
|
ACC
|
Clemson
|
Justin
|
Falcinelli
|
GRAD
|
6'4
|
305
|
Duke
|
Zach
|
Harmon
|
RS SR
|
6'3
|
285
|
Florida State
|
Alec
|
Eberle
|
RS SR
|
6'4
|
295
|
Georgia Tech
|
Kenny
|
Cooper
|
JR
|
6'3
|
307
|
Miami
|
Tyler
|
Curtis Gauthier
|
SR
|
6'5
|
305
|
NC State
|
Garrett
|
McCain Bradbury
|
SR
|
6'3
|
300
|
Virginia Tech
|
Kyle
|
Chung
|
RS SR
|
6'3
|
310
|
Wake Forest
|
Ryan
|
Anderson
|
SR
|
6'6
|
305
|
Big Ten
|
Iowa
|
Keegan
|
Render
|
SR
|
6'4
|
307
|
Maryland
|
Brendan
|
Moore
|
SR
|
6'3
|
302
|
Minnesota
|
Jared
|
Weyler
|
RS SR
|
6'4
|
296
|
Penn State
|
Connor
|
McGovern
|
JR
|
6'5
|
320
|
Purdue
|
Kirk
|
Barron
|
SR
|
6'2
|
300
|
Big 12
|
Baylor
|
Sam
|
Tecklenburg
|
JR
|
6'3
|
306
|
Kansas State
|
Adam
|
Holtorf
|
JR
|
6'4
|
295
|
Oklahoma
|
Jonathan
|
Alvarez
|
RS SR
|
6'3
|
315
|
Texas
|
Zach
|
Shackelford
|
JR
|
6'4
|
305
|
Texas Tech
|
Paul
|
Stawarz
|
SR
|
6'6
|
295
|
C-USA
|
Marshall
|
Levi
|
Brown
|
RS JR
|
6'4
|
293
|
North Texas
|
Sosaia
|
Mose
|
RS JR
|
6'2
|
305
|
Old Dominion
|
Nick
|
Clarke
|
SR
|
6'4
|
312
|
UAB
|
Lee
|
Dufour
|
RS JR
|
6'3
|
300
|
UTEP
|
Derron
|
Gatewood
|
SR
|
6'2
|
297
|
INDP.
|
Army West Point
|
Bryce
|
Holland
|
SR
|
6'2
|
295
|
Notre Dame
|
Sam
|
Mustipher
|
GRAD
|
6'2.5
|
304
|
MAC
|
Ball State
|
Andrew
|
Poenitsch
|
RS JR
|
6'3
|
284
|
Buffalo
|
James
|
O'Hagan
|
SR
|
6'3
|
305
|
Eastern Michigan
|
Dakota
|
Tallman
|
SR
|
6'5
|
310
|
Miami (OH)
|
Danny
|
Godlevske
|
RS SO
|
6'2
|
305
|
NIU
|
Luke
|
Shively
|
RS SR
|
6'3
|
286
|
Western Michigan
|
John
|
Keenoy
|
SR
|
6'3
|
300
|
Mtn. West
|
Nevada
|
Sean
|
Krepsz
|
SR
|
6'5
|
325
|
Utah State
|
Quin
|
Ficklin
|
SR
|
6'2
|
290
|
Pac-12
|
Arizona
|
Nathan
|
Eldridge
|
RS JR
|
6'3
|
297
|
Arizona State
|
Cohl
|
Cabral
|
JR
|
6'5
|
291
|
California
|
Addison
|
Ooms
|
RS SR
|
6'4
|
295
|
Oregon
|
Jake
|
Hanson
|
JR
|
6'5
|
298
|
Oregon State
|
Sumner
|
Houston
|
SR
|
6'2
|
290
|
Stanford
|
Jesse
|
Burkett
|
SR
|
6'4
|
309
|
USC
|
Toa
|
Lobendahn
|
RS SR
|
6'3
|
290
|
Utah
|
Lo
|
Falemaka
|
SR
|
6'5
|
295
|
Washington
|
Nick
|
Harris
|
JR
|
6'1
|
297
|
Washington State
|
Frederick
|
Mauigoa
|
JR
|
6'3
|
310
|
SEC
|
Florida
|
T.J.
|
McCoy
|
RS JR
|
6'1
|
314
|
Georgia
|
Lamont
|
Gaillard
|
SR
|
6'2
|
308
|
Mississippi State
|
Elgton
|
Jenkins
|
SR
|
6'4
|
315
|
Ole Miss
|
Sean
|
Rawlings
|
SR
|
6'5
|
294
|
South Carolina
|
Donell
|
Stanley
|
JR
|
6'3
|
318
|
Texas A&M
|
Erik
|
McCoy
|
JR
|
6'4
|
315
|
Sun Belt
|
Georgia Southern
|
Curtis
|
Rainey
|
SR
|
6'2
|
290
|
Troy
|
Deontae
|
Crumitie
|
SR
|
6'2
|
296
While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee used these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:
Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a "mix" of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee's policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams.
The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee. The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, January 12, 2019.
