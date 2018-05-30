UPDATE: Grand shows open caption films for hearing impaired

UPDATE:

Open captioning is where the subtitles on are the movie screen.

On Wednesday night, the Grand Theater downtown had them up for their showing of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

The move to have open caption movies in Lincoln was spearheaded by the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.



"Open captioning provides over one-third of the population the opportunity to fully enjoy the movies that others take for granted," said NDDHH Executive Director John Wyvill.



Wyvill said it allows the hearing impaired to enjoy movies like everyone else.

They got the ball rolling by talking to the mayor and Marcus Theaters.



"We want to be included in the movies and enjoy the movies just like anybody else and that open captioning is the best way to go," Wyvill said. "And then they came back and said 'we'll give it a pilot program and see how it will work."



Wednesday night's open caption showing of "Solo" was just one of several the Grand will host on Wednesdays and Saturdays this summer.

Jeremy McGeehan watched solo with his niece and nephew--who are hearing impaired--and they enjoyed having the open caption.



"It's nice to be able to have them here so that they can read subtitles while they're watching the movie," McGeehan said.



He said even though he doesn't have hearing problems, the open captioning worked for him.



"I enjoy watching movies with subtitles anyway, so it was a nice feature to have here at the theater."



Wyvill said anyone who likes open captioning should let the movie theaters know.



Open-caption Pilot Program Schedule: Showtimes at Lincoln Grand Cinema

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Saturday, May 26 – Noon

Wednesday, May 30 – 5 p.m.

"Adrift"

Saturday, June 2 – Noon Wednesday, June 6 – 5 p.m.



“Ocean’s 8”

Saturday, June 9 – Noon

Wednesday, June 13 – 5 p.m.

“Incredibles 2”

Saturday, June 16 – Noon

Wednesday, June 20 – 5 p.m.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Saturday, June 23 – Noon

Wednesday, June 27 – 5 p.m.

“The Hustle”

Saturday, June 30 – Noon

Wednesday, July 4 – 5 p.m.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Saturday, July 7 – Noon

Wednesday, July 11 – 5 p.m.

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

Saturday, July 14 – Noon

Wednesday, July 18 – 5 p.m.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

Saturday, July 21 – Noon

Wednesday, July 25 – 5 p.m.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Saturday, July 28 – Noon

Wednesday, August 1 – 5 p.m.

