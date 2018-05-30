UPDATE: Victim in fatal accident identified

UPDATE: Crash on I-80 near Friend and Beaver Crossing Exit leaves one dead

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol has identified the semi truck driver killed in an accident on I-80 Wednesday.

Officials say Mitchell Quandt, 30, of Yutan Nebraska rear ended an SUV, crossed the median and collided head on with another semi.

An NSP spokesman says the SUV was driving 50 miles per hour in the 75 mile per hour zone, with it's hazard lights on because it was riding on a spare tire.

Quandt was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The other two drivers involved were both wearing seatbelts and were not seriously injured.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: A crash on Interstate 80 has claimed the life of one person. The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Beaver Crossing at mile marker 369.

A semi hauling cars was traveling eastbound and struck the back of a 2018 Mercedes SUV, then crossed the median and hit another semi head-on. The driver of the eastbound semi was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the westbound semi was transported to York General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Westbound I-80 was closed for approximately three hours, but is now open. Names of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Nebraska State Patrol is reporting that there is a crash on I-80 near the Friend/Beaver crossing exit.

All all of the West bound lanes are closed at this time.

The Nebraska State patrol is also asking people to use an alternate route if you are going West on I-80.