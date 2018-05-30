Retired LPD officers reunite an annual lunch

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Retired Lincoln Police officers returned to the station today to reminisce and get an update on how the department is doing.

It's an annual lunch, this year about 75 officers attended.

Some even came from out of state to come back and reunite with their fellow officers.

Retired Assistant Chief Jim Baird says it's always worth it to come back.

"They're people you know, people you've shared stressful incidents with, people you've laughed with, shared hard times with, and had bad things," Baird said. "Brings people together and they're just part of the family, there's a trust factor that runs through the group here."

Baird says every year he comes back there's more and more changes, and he thinks that's one thing that won't ever change.