Wednesday's Saltdogs game postponed

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN, NE – An afternoon downpour and a rainy forecast for the rest of the night has pushed the scheduled game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Winnipeg Goldeyes to tomorrow. The postponement means the two clubs will play a doubleheader starting at 11:05 AM on Thursday at Shaw Park.

The two games will each be seven-inning contests.

The rematch of the 2017 American Association Semifinals is tied at one game apiece. Lincoln (6-6) won 14-6 on Monday while the Goldeyes (7-4) claimed a 6-4 win on Tuesday.

Mike Tamburino is expected to start game one for the Saltdogs while Tyler Herron is slated for game two.

This is the first Saltdogs game impacted by rain since August 9, 2017 when their game in Wichita was cancelled. Tomorrow’s doubleheader is the team’s first since August 28, 2017 at Fargo-Moorhead.

First pitch tomorrow is at 11:05 AM with coverage beginning at 10:30 AM on ESPN 101.5 FM 1480 AM and saltdogs.com.