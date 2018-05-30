Massive street light replacement project

Members of the Lincoln City Council are preparing to debate a $12.5 million project. The mayors office wants to replace almost 27,000 street lights in Lincoln.



We're not just talking about replacing light bulbs. The mayors office wants to replace the whole fixture. When you drive around Lincoln you'll see a lot of street lights, but some people say they're not doing their job. They're more orange than white and it's because of the bulb.



"LED definitely represents an improvement in safety weather it's for drivers or bikers or walkers, it has higher color clarity, it has higher visibility," says the mayor's aide Jon Carlson.



The mayor of Lincoln and his staff want to replace almost 27,000 old light fixtures with LED's. The project is expected to cost $12.5 million.



"For the last two or three years we've been slowly converting the street light system over to LED lighting technology as they fail, or as new neighborhoods come in and new street lights built," says Carlson.



Jon Carlson says he's done the math and it's time to replace all of the street lights, instead of waiting for problems.

He say's although the project is expensive, it will pay for it's self in savings after 10.4 years.



"LED is now a proven technology," says Carlson. "We think it's the technology of the future."



But some members of the Lincoln City Council say the numbers are hazy.



"I'm concerned about the payback period using 10.4 years for the average payback when street lights are genuinely around 3 years payback," says Councilman Jon Camp.



He also doubts the lifespan of LED lights.



"To bank on a 20 or 25 life of a fixture doesn't meet common sense. It's not going to happen," says Camp.



Camp say's the money for this project comes from tax payers. If you want to voice your opinion, there will be a public hearing on Monday, June 4th during the city council meeting.

It's important to know councilman Camp likes LED lights, but says it's better to slowly upgrade the lights over time... Not all at once.