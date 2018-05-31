Single vehicle accident closes Hwy 6 in Waverly

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

A car was involved in a single vehicle crash, It happened on Hwy 6 near Waverly.

Officials tell us it rolled several times and the person inside is trapped and unconscious.

The Star Care helicopter responded to the accident.

The driver of the car was taken to Bryan West by helicopter and is in life-threatening condition. The passenger was taken to the Bryan West by amubulance.