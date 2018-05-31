Local Reaction to Trump's Tariffs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The president new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports start at midnight, which leaves Nebraska farmers, and agriculture organizations concerned.



"That's the problem that we have here is that we create uncertainty across the board," says Jordan Dux the Director of National Affairs for Nebraska Farm Bureau "and so when you look where going to be impacted by these tariffs it's not just agricultural problem. Even though farmers and ranchers will be on the front lines of this."

The Nebraska Farm Bureau believes the way to handle the trade market is Free Market trade