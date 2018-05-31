UPDATE: Parts of Lancaster County under a water restriction

UPDATE:

Around 800 people in the Lancaster County were turning on their faucets and seeing murky water come out.

One of them was Dave Hergenrader, who lives near 70th and Saltillo Road.



"It turns our pool brown," Hergenrader said. "It turns my wife's laundry – she washed white clothes one day and they came out brown."



Lancaster Rural Water District Number 1 Manager Jordan Bang said all the recent housing developments on the city's outskirts, coupled with extreme heat, caused so much water to be pumped through the system, it stirred up minerals in the water pipes. He said the water was starting to clear up.



"That gave us a chance to flush a few of these lines for them... and that seemed to help," Bang said. "But of course, it's hot now again and when we came in this morning, what water is being pumped is being taken."



And now they need to build up pressure in their water towers. To do that, they have issued a mandatory water restriction for their district. It prohibits rural Lancaster County customers from watering their lawns.



"We want people to use it for just in house—and obviously, for livestock," Band said. "But trees, shrubs, bushes and your grass: don't water it."



Even though District 1 includes Bennet, Roca and Panama, the water restriction does not affect them because they have their own wells and water towers. But it does affect everyone else in District 1.

Bang said this mandatory restriction will be in effect for at least a week.

Rural Lancaster County continues to deal with a dirty water issue. As part of that, a water usage restriction has been issued.

Lancaster Rural Water District Number 1 said the restriction is necessary to build up pressure their water towers.



"Our pumps need to catch up, so our main concern right now with this water restriction is we need to maintain a good pressure in the pipes."

The mandatory restriction is in response to increased usage stirring up minerals in the water pipes and many customers getting murky water out of the faucets.

The restriction prohibits rural Lancaster County customers from watering their lawns.

Bang says this mandatory restriction will be in effect for at least a week in order to get water levels back up in the towers.