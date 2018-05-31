Horse therapy helps with PTSD

A local non–profit called Guide to the Soul Equitherapy is helping veterans and first responders with PTSD, and all they use are horses.

The founders first opened their doors and barn in Hickman last year.



Every month veteran Cody Beach* spends about six hours inside this corral with one of his best friends Annabelle.



"When I'm riding Annabelle I really just kind of forget about all my problems and issues and I don't really worry about anything out here," says Beach.



After returning home from serving our country for three years in the army and being deployed in Afghanistan, Cody says his life has never been the same.



"After the service I definitely realized I had PTSD and it's definitely different not being around other service members," says Beach.



Thanks to Guide to the Soul Equitherapy, Cody now has a place to come where he can relax.



"They've helped me out a lot," says Beach. "They're always there for me if i need anything."



One of the founders of the non–profit Jana Bauman says helping those who serve others is why they open their barn to veterans and first responders.



"Seeing how relaxed they become around the horses and being out here is the most rewarding thing I've ever experienced," says Bauman.



There are eight horses that veterans, police officers and fire fighters with PTSD can ride.

Cody say's he found his match in Annabelle and say's he'll never ride a different horse.



"Connected. Sometimes you just know. Horses have different spirits and me and her just connected and we get along perfectly," says Beach.



Guide to the Soul Equitherapy is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on June 23rd at Wilderness Ridge. For more information call Jana Bauman at (402) 770-5901