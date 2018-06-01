Burglary near 27th and Yankee Hill

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

On Thursday near 27th and Yankee Hill, 3 college students were told as they left for vacation to China to leave their door open so that they can get some maintenance done while they were away.

When one of the victims came home they found their house a mess, and three vehicles stolen which included black Chevy Camaro, 2015 White jaguar, white Porsche. Other items that were stolen were 65 inch TV, video camera.

The landlord said that he never suggested that they leave their door open to their place

Currently the victim is reviewing video.

The other two roommates are still out of the county in China.

The total loss was around $184,840.