Burglary near 27th and Yankee Hill - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Burglary near 27th and Yankee Hill

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com 

On Thursday near 27th and Yankee Hill, 3 college students were told as they left for vacation to China to leave their door open so that they can get some maintenance done while they were away. 

When one of the victims came home they found their house a mess, and three vehicles stolen which included black Chevy Camaro, 2015 White jaguar, white Porsche. Other items that were stolen were 65 inch TV, video camera.

The landlord said that he never suggested that they leave their door open to their place 

Currently the victim is reviewing video.

The other two roommates are still out of the county in China.

The total loss was around $184,840.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.