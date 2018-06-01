Truck carrying soybeans overturns on Highway 77

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

A semi truck full of soy beans overturned on Highway 77 just south of Princeton, Neb. around one o'clock Friday afternoon.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the truck blew a tire, and the driver, a 65 year-old man, over-corrected and rolled into the median.

The man had to be pried out of the cab of the truck.

He was transported via helicopter to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.

As of Friday night, the man is in serious but stable condition.

Officials have not yet released his identity.

The accident shut down lanes of Highway 77 for hours, as crews worked to clean up countless soybeans strewn across the road.

All lanes have since been reopened.