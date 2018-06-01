Having Fun in the Summer Sun

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

Summer is here, and with that there are some rules you may not know about to keep you out of trouble.



"People don't understand that even if you're just picking up your boat and stuff like that and riding around the camp area try not to have juveniles like people riding in the back of a pick up," says Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Michael Grummert "make sure that when you're going out on the lake make sure that you have life jackets for everybody that's going to be out on your boat."



But when it comes to drinking and boating those same rules apply as if you would be in a car.



"A lot of times people even when they are boating out on the water don't understand that you're operating a vehicle even out on the water and stuff like that you're still subject to regulations that state that you cannot be under the influence when you're operating a boat," said Sgt. Grummert.



Throughout the many years Sargent Grummert has been working he has seen a couple of things happen out on the lake.



"Few years ago over a fish both of their lines got tangled to get here and both of them thought they actually caught the fish and they got into a fight because of it. But obviously alcohol was involved inside of that," said Sgt. Grummert.



So when you come out to Branched Oak Lake make sure you have fun but be careful.