Bryan Health receives generous donation

Lincoln start up Modafino and a non–profit from Montana partnered to donate 30 iPads to the Bryan Health oncology units.



Dallas Eaton is the President of United Luv, a nonprofit from Helena, Montana.

He started the nonprofit with his brother Ryan, but things took a turn for the worst when Ryan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

While in oncology units, Ryan saw a growing need among patients.



"During that battle he saw the need for these patients to have an iPad to be able to connect with friends and family and simply just help pass the time," said Eaton.

Ryan fought his battle for over a year before passing away.

United Luv has since switched gears to carrying on Ryan's mission, donating iPads to oncology units all over the country.

And after partnering with Lincoln start up Modafino, the capital city is the next donation spot.

"It's what my brother would have wanted, we're doing it in his memory. And it's so cool to be able to hand over these iPads and hear from patients and hear from nurses on how this is going to impact them directly," said Eaton.

Cancer is also a disease close to Modafina CEO Thomas Ortiz's heart.

Ortiz has lost family members to breast and brain cancer in the past.

He was elated to partner with United Luv for this donation before his new business opens the first weekend of June.



"It's beyond my wildest dreams. I didn't think that we would make this direct of an impact so quickly, and United Luv has been such a great charity partner. We are so happy and so excited to see the kids faces," said Ortiz.

Today's donation to Bryan Health will bring a ray of hope into the lives of cancer patients who need some uplifting.

The patients aren't the only ones who will be aided by this donation.



"This is also a great help to our nurses and helps keep the patient happy and if the patient can stay busy and be engaged it makes their stay that much better as well," said Valerie Hunt with the Bryan Foundation.

United Luv has now helped donate iPads to oncology units in Tennessee, Colorado and Nebraska.

They raise the funds for them through t–shirt sales and individual donations.



If you'd like to get involved and donate toward Ryan Eaton's mission, go to their website at unitedluv.com.