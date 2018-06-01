Crews on the scene of water rescue at Pawnee Lake

Posted By: Kennedy Stowater

A man flew off a tube that was being pulled by a jet ski in Pawnee Lake.

Two others were on the tube with him while one person drove.

There were about a dozen people on the west side of Pawnee Lake who saw it happen.

Raymond Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue water team were on the scene. Crews were also using a boat and sonar to help locate him,.

Officials tell us he went down in an area that's 8 to 10 feet deep.

For divers, they say the water is murky and there's a lot of fish habitat on the lake floor to try and see through.

A helicopter even made its way to the lake to look for the man who had been under water for at least an hour.



The search was called off once it got dark tonight.

A name has not been released.

Malcolm and Raymond will resume searching Saturday morning..