Update: Crews continue search at Pawnee Lake

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: Crews resumed their search for a missing tuber early Saturday morning.

Nebraska Game and Parks, Malcolm Fire and Rescue, and Raymond Fire and Rescue are all helping in the effort, Lincoln Fire and Rescue is no longer assisting, but the dive team is ready to help if needed according to Malcolm Fire Chief Jim Densberger.

Crews were back out in the water using boats equipped with sonar to search for the man.

Densberger says the man was not wearing a life jacket when he was thrown from the tube.

Nebraska Games and Parks has portions of the lake closed while the search continues.

A man flew off a tube that was being pulled by a jet ski in Pawnee Lake.

Two others were on the tube with him while one person drove.

There were about a dozen people on the west side of Pawnee Lake who saw it happen.

Raymond Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue water team were on the scene. Crews were also using a boat and sonar to help locate him,.

Officials tell us he went down in an area that's 8 to 10 feet deep.

For divers, they say the water is murky and there's a lot of fish habitat on the lake floor to try and see through.

A helicopter even made its way to the lake to look for the man who had been under water for at least an hour.



The search was called off once it got dark tonight.

A name has not been released.

Malcolm and Raymond will resume searching Saturday morning..