UPDATE: Three vehicles stolen from Lincoln home

UPDATE:

Three students went to China in early May and came back to find someone stole more than $184,000 worth of things from their home.

Lincoln police said it happened near 31st St. and Whispering Winds Blvd.



"It looks someone entered the home and stole three vehicles, including a Jaguar, a Camaro and a Porsche, in addition to some electronics and a television," said Ofc. Angela Sands.



The residents had left their home unlocked because they thought the landlord was going to do some work. That allowed the burglars to walk right in.

The landlord said he has a spare key and would never ask to leave a door unlocked.

Ofc. Sands said burglaries like this are unusual.



"I mean, having three vehicles stolen during a burglary is excessive," she said. "We don't see that a lot. I mean, we've seen where people have entered a home and stolen a vehicle out of a garage, but when you have an unlocked home with three very expensive vehicles parked in the garage, all three vehicles are missing."



Police are checking the area for witnesses and anyone with surveillance footage to try to piece together exactly when the crime occurred. They've also processed the scene for fingerprints, DNA and other evidence.

At this point, they don't have any suspects..

LPD said when you go on vacation, you should lock your home up. Let a neighbor or landlord know you're going to be out of town so they can check on your home and do not post being out of town on social media.



____________________________________________________________________________________

