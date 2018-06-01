Alex's Lemonade Stand open Saturday, proceeds go to childhood ca - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Alex's Lemonade Stand open Saturday, proceeds go to childhood cancer research

Alex's Lemonade Stand open Saturday, proceeds go to childhood cancer research

Posted: Updated:

Two lemonade stands will be open Saturday with the proceeds going to help fight childhood cancer, organized by the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

One stand will be at the Super Saver at 27th & Pine Lake and the other will be at the Fallbrook Super Saver. 

The stands will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.