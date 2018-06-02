UPDATE: Body of Lincoln man who fell into Pawnee Lake identified

UPDATE:

Officials have recovered the body of a man who went missing after he fell off a tube pulled by a jet ski in Pawnee Lake.

The body of 31-year-old Travis Wilkins was recovered just after sundown on Saturday.

Wilkins went missing on Friday.

A family friend confirmed Wilkins death.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Those assisting Nebraska conservation officers with search and recovery efforts include: the volunteer fire and rescue departments in Malcolm and Raymond, Lincoln Fire Department, United States ATV Search and Rescue, the Salvation Army, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Midwest Specialty Divers.

UPDATE: Rescue crews pulled a body from Pawnee Lake around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

They are not releasing any other information, or confirming if it is the body of the 31 year-old Lincoln man who fell in the lake while tubing on Friday afternoon.

Crews from three departments are still out searching Pawnee Lake for the 31 year–old Lincoln man.

it's now being called a recovery effort.

"We've expanded our search area in the lake. Right now we are using Raymond fire and rescue sonar with their dive boat we're using through game and parks boats with sonar on them and then one of the firemen has a personal one we're using to search the lake," said Malcolm Fire Chief Jim Densberger.

The man was on a tube being pulled by a wave runner when he was flung off late Friday afternoon.

Malcolm Fire and Rescue tell us he was not wearing a life jacket at the time and did not resurface.

Officials say the area the man went under is eight to ten feet deep, but the water is very murky.

Divers and a helicopter aided the search, which was called off around 9 p.m. last night.

Crews went back in the water around 7 this morning.

"We've got divers available, we've got divers here and we've got divers available from Lincoln Fire and Rescue," Chief Densberger.

Malcolm Fire and Rescue along with Raymond Fire and Rescue and Nebraska Game and Parks are all working on the recovery effort.

They have several boats out in the water that are equipped with sonar that are being used in the search.

The windy conditions have been hampering search efforts today.

Crews say they will continue to look until they find the man.

Officials have still not released his identity.