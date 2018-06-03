New sentence upheld for man who killed sister in 1987

A strong line of storms moved over Lincoln and Lancaster County around 3:30 this morning. The high winds, lightening, and trees falling on power lines has created widespread outages.More >>
According to reports the man fell in at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Around 4,000 to 5,000 people are without power.More >>
On Friday, the Lincoln Madonna Rehab Hospital held its annual GOAL Awards.More >>
Jensen Park is by 84th and Yankee hill road, it's by the new YMCA and Moore Middle School and will soon become one of Lincolns biggest parks.More >>
POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com Beatrice Police are asking the public to contact their department if they have any information about Ed Parker. According to his friends, the 36-year-old hasn't been seen in several days. Police have no reason to suspect foul play at this time and have very little information to go on. If you have any information, contact Beatrice Police at 402-223-4080.More >>
Crews were out today all around Lincoln to fix the power outages caused by last night's storm.More >>
Information Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol: The Nebraska State Patrol says they have recovered a child after an AMBER Alert had been issued in Colorado yesterday. At around 10 p.m. Thursday, NSP says a trooper tried to stop a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder for speeding on Highway 6 near Sutton. The driver didn't stop and instead sped off. The state trooper pursued the suspect. During the pursuit the they were able to identify the vehicle as being involved in AMBER Alert, whi...More >>
The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center has over 100 animals waiting for a loving new home.More >>
