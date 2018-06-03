UPDATE: Police say victim in fatal I-80 crash was a murder suspect

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

Officials say the man killed in the crash was also wanted for the murder of an Omaha woman who was killed Saturday morning.

OPD says Joselyn Serrano-Albayero was found dead Saturday morning near 49th and Q in south Omaha.

Her two-year-old and nine-year-old children inside the house but were unhurt.

Today - police issued a first degree murder warrant for 47 year old Denberth Chavarria for her murder.

Just hours after that arrest warrant was issued, he died in an unrelated motorcycle crash on I-80 about two miles west of the Mahoney State Park exit.

Police don't believe anyone else was involved in Serrano-Albayero's murder.

UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol tells us a motorcycle drive hit a semi truck while driving eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 423.

NSP says the motorcycle drive died at the scene.

Officials are still on scene investigating.

Nebraska State Patrol is responding to a serious accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Greenwood mile marker 423.

Currently only the left lane of traffic is getting by.

We have a reporter on scene and will have more details as they become available.