Downtown Omaha shooting kills 1, injures at least 6

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Police are investigating a shooting that killed one woman and injured at least six others in downtown Omaha's popular Old Market restaurant and shopping area.
        The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near 11th and Farnam streets. The victims in ranged in age from their teens to their late 20s.
        Acting Omaha Police Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer says the shooting appears to be gang related and might be tied to gun violence last month.
        The woman who died was 20-year-old Jasmine Harris. The other injuries were not considered life-threatening.
        No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

