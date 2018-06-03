Girls and Boys State camp starts today

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

Students arrived this morning and are learning how state and local government's work.



This is the 78th annual Boys and Girls state camp in Nebraska.



"So the girls are here we call it a government camp their here to learn about local and state government they go through the process of filing for election position and then going through the whole campaign process," says Ashlyn Wilkes the Girls State Chairman.



In order to participate, the students had to be nominated by their schools.

Daisha Hoffman says learning how the government works is just one small part of this exciting week.



"I'm excited for all of the sessions we get to have making new friends," says Daisha "which I'm so social so I mean it won't be that hard, and getting to learn more about our government and how it works."



All of these students must run for some type of office, everything from City Council member to Governor.



"I'm planning on running for Lt. Gov and we will see how that works out so," said Daisha "I have my slogan and everything picked out so hopefully that goes well."



If she wins Daisha will get a special prize, just like all of the potential winners.



She'll meet our current Lt. Governor, since that's the office she's running for.



"Towards the end of the week they get to go visit their respective offices at the state capitol," added Wilkes.



But even if she loses, all of these students are learning and gaining unmeasurable experiences.



"Our department president this year her slogan is together we can improve and empower and so we're kind of building off that this year about empowering young women to have a voice and use their rights we have to vote," said Wilkes.



All of these High School Seniors along with our elected officials are going to be meeting with Governor Pete Ricketts during this week long event.