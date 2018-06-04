66th & Fremont construction starts today - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A roundabout is being implemented at 66th and Fremont.

That change starts today--so the intersection will be closed.

The city is also improving sidewalks and adding street lights for pedestrian crossing areas.

The construction is expected to last through September.

