Man accused of fatal hit and run turns self in

The man police say was behind the wheel that killed a two-year-old in Omaha has turned himself in.

Davionne Collier, called 911 and turned himself in to the Northeast Uniform Patrol Officers.

Authorities believe he was driving the SUV involved in a deadly crash that seriously injured two children, one which died last Tuesday.

