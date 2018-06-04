Police investigating Northwest Lincoln crime spree

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police are investigating a series of crimes in a Northwest Lincoln neighborhood.

The crimes range from car break-ins to burglaries to auto thefts, all happening at homes near N14th street between Superior St. and 1-80.

The first in that crime spree is the theft of a 1998 black Lexus sedan. The victim reported the car was taken from an open garage near 10th and Morton St.

Police said the vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside.

It was later seen at Shaker's, near Waverly, following employees around the parking lot, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The same night, a 2016 gray Jeep Cherokee was taken from a home nearby.

The victim said the suspect entered her home while she was sleeping, took the keys to the jeep and two televisions and drove off. The victim and her roommate believed they closed the garage door, it was unclear how the suspect entered.

There were also four car break-ins in the area.

Police said all four cars had purses or backpacks in plain view, which could by why they were targeted.

All four had windows broken out, three had items taken. The loss and damage totals more than $2,000.

If you know anything about these crimes, police encourage you to call the department at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.