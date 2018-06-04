Man scammed out of $2,000 over eBay

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police said a 20-year-old man sent $2,000 to a scammer while trying to buy a car on eBay.

The victim was attempting to buy a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee from a woman who claimed to be being deployed, and needed to sell the SUV quickly.

The seller asked the victim to pay in Bitcoins, but he was unfamiliar with the currency. Instead, she told him to pay with eBay giftcards, and to purchase them at a website called "ebaysupport@online-safe-payment.com."

He sent $2,000 to that website before realizing it was a scam.