PUBLICATION NAMES CHASE SIMPSON AMERICAN ASSOCIATION PLAYER OF THE MONTH

LINCOLN, NE – Minor League Sports Report chose Chase Simpson of the Lincoln Saltdogs as its Player of the Month for May in the American Association.

The publication, led by writers Robert Pannier and Kevin Luckow, wrote this about the Satldogs third baseman:

“Chase Simpson leaves the first month of the American Association season hitting .409, fourth best in the league, with 4-homers and 11-RBI. His home run total is tied for second in the league, trailing only teammate Angel Reyes, who has five, and he is ninth in RBI.

Simpson has appeared in all 14 games for the Saltdogs [in May], recording at least one hit in every game but two. The Lincoln infielder started out red-hot against the Sioux City Explorers, going 7-12 through the first three games, including a 4-4 day on May 19. He currently has hits in each of his last seven games (9-25, .360) and has had five multiple hit games in the month of May.

Simpson has also shown a great eye at the plate, walking 18 times this season, most in the American Association. That has given the infielder a gaudy .578 on-base percentage through the first 14 games of the season, tops in the league. Simpson is tied for second in runs scored with 14 and is first in slugging percentage (.870)”

Simpson did not play in the team’s last three games because of a shoulder injury. He is expected to play in the Saltdogs’ homestand starting tonight.

Simpson began the season at a historic pace. To put his start in perspective, his league-leading slugging percentage (.870) and OPS (1.448) would each be MLB single-season records. His .578 OBP would be the third-highest in MLB history.

The Saltdogs are 10-7 and in third place in the South Division. The team has won six of the last eight games and opens a six-game homestand tonight.

First pitch against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 101.5 FM 1480 AM and saltdogs.com/stream.

For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball. For ticket information visit https://saltdogs.com/tickets/ or call (402) 474-2255.