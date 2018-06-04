Ibarra earns American Associations Player of the Week Award

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN, NE – The Lincoln Saltdogs and the American Association jointly announced today that Saltdogs infielder Christian Ibarra is the Pointstreak Player of the Week. Saltdogs players have won the award in consecutive weeks after Angel Reyes claimed the honor last week.

Ibarra went 14-30 (.462) while playing in all seven games this week. He pounded two doubles and a home run to boast a .654 slugging percentage. His one homer, a bomb in Winnipeg on May 28th, was the team’s first grand slam of the season. Ibarra collected six RBIs on 12 hits. The leadoff hitter led the league with 11 runs scored and tied with teammate Brandon Jacobs with eight walks.

The Saltdogs were 5-2 in the last week. They won series at Winnipeg and at Sioux Falls.

Ibarra has been a key part of the Saltdogs’ 10-7 start to the season. Overall, he is hitting .394 with three home runs and 11 RBIs. He has drawn 16 walks compared to just 14 strikeouts and claims an impressive .518 on-base percentage.

Ibarra owns a 10-game hit streak and has reached base in every game this season.

The 25-year-old is in his third season with the Saltdogs. He hit a blistering .371 and tallied five home runs in 70 at bats in 2016 before his contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins. Ibarra played for college powerhouse LSU and was first team All-SEC as a junior.

The Saltdogs are 10-7 and in third place in the South Division. The team has won six of the last eight games and opens a six-game homestand tonight.

First pitch against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 101.5 FM 1480 AM and saltdogs.com/stream.

For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball. For ticket information visit https://saltdogs.com/tickets/ or call (402) 474-2255.