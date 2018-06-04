June proclaimed Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

Posted By: Rachael Miner

It's a day over thirty years in the making.

Denise McCown has been fighting for recognition and research for Alzheimer's disease, something that's personally touched her family, "Every time you leave them you make sure that you give them a hug, tell them you love them, and you always say goodbye to just a little piece of them every single time."

McCown's grandmother, uncle and father all battled and ultimately died from the disease.

Since her father's death in 2014 McCown has been volunteering with the Alzheimer's association of Nebraska to help other families struggling with the disease.

For McCown, having the month of June recognized as Alzheimer's and brain awareness month is a step toward finding a cure, "The support of our elected officials is just one step we are taking that shows how we are in the forefront of brain health research and education."

Through the proclamation McCown hopes more research will be done so one day no one will have to lose another family member to the disease, "One right now we have 34 thousand people living with Alzheimer's in Nebraska alone, hopefully one day that number will be zero."

Alzheimer's is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

Currently there is no cure, only medication to slow the disease's progression.