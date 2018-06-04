Git R Done Golf Classic - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Git R Done Golf Classic

The Git R Done Golf Classic was held today.

Larry the Cable Guy invited several friends to play today at Firethorn golf course, and while it's fun, they remember it's to help others.

The Git R Done Foundation focuses on helping veterans and children.

Larry the Cable Guys says, "The money goes to the Git R Done Foundation, and we always have one main thing we like to give it to. Bryan Health started a NICU, and it's been such a cool thing where parents can Skype their kids over the internet."

This is the eleventh annual golf classic held in Lincoln. Larry the Cable Guy is originally from Pawnee City, Nebraska.

