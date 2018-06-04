NEB T&F: Huskers Ready for NCAA Outdoor Championships

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Link to Preview: http://www.huskers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=100&ATCLID=211717556

Start Lists: http://www.rtspt.com/ncaa/d1outdoor18/

Live Results: https://www.ncaa.com/sites/default/files/external/track-field/results/d1/outdoor18/Finals/index.htm

Huskers Ready for NCAA Outdoor Championships

Nebraska’s qualifiers to the NCAA Outdoor Championships will head to Eugene, Oregon, this week to compete at historic Hayward Field Wednesday through Saturday.

The Huskers earned 11 bids to the national meet, including nine on the men’s team and two on the women’s team. NU athletes qualified for 10 individual events as well as one relay at the NCAA West Preliminary Round, held two weeks ago in Sacramento, California.

Competition for Nebraska athletes begins on Wednesday when Nick Percy will compete in the hammer throw finals at 4 p.m. (CT). Antoine Lloyd and Luke Siedhoff will run in the semifinals of the 110-meter hurdles at 7:32 p.m., while Moujtaba Mohammed will run in the 800-meter run semifinals at 8:14 p.m. The men’s 4x400-meter relay team will run in the semifinal round at 9:48 p.m.

The two qualifiers from the NU women’s team will be in action on Thursday, as Brittni Wolczyk will compete in the javelin throw at 7:15 p.m. and Raynesha Lewis will compete in the long jump at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, Landon Bartel will compete in the men’s high jump at 7 p.m., Percy and Carlos Davis will be in action in the men’s discus at 7:05 p.m., and Kaiwan Culmer will compete in the triple jump at 7:40 p.m. The finals for the 110-meter hurdles (8:12 p.m.), 800-meter run (8:44 p.m.) and 4x400-meter relay (9:51 p.m.) are also set for Friday.

ESPN will provide television and internet streaming coverage each day of the meet. All broadcasts will be streamed live online at WatchESPN.com or the Watch ESPN app.

Husker Men National Qualifiers Athlete Event Season Best Personal Best Nick Percy Hammer 221-1 (67.40m) 222-7 (67.85m) Antoine Lloyd 110m Hurdles 13.50 Same Luke Siedhoff 110m Hurdles 13.72 Same Moujtaba Mohammed 800m 1:48.25 1:48.09 4x400m Relay (Neal, Moss, Mohammed, Bransby) 3:05.93 Same Landon Bartel High Jump 7-2 1/2 (2.20m) Same Carlos Davis Discus 188-1 (57.32m) Same Nick Percy Discus 205-1 (62.50m) 207-11 (18.01m) Kaiwan Culmer Triple Jump 53-11 (16.43m) Same

Husker Women National Qualifiers Athlete Event Season Best Personal Best Brittni Wolczyk Javelin 173-8 (52.93m) 178-9 (54.48m) Raynesha Lewis Long Jump 20-4 1/4 (6.20m)w Same

Noting the Huskers’ National Qualifiers

Landon Bartel, Sr., Ashland, Mo. (High Jump)

Making his third appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships...finished 15th in 2017 to earn second-team All-America honors and 20th in 2015 to earn USTFCCCA honorable mention...took third at the 2018 Big Ten Outdoor Championships...personal best of 7-2 1/2 (2.20m) is tied for eighth in NU history...three-time NCAA Indoor Championships qualifier...two-time second-team All-American indoors…2018 Big Ten indoor champion.

Sam Bransby, Sr., Naperville, Ill. (4x400m Relay)

Was a first-team All-American with the 4x400m relay in 2016 after finishing third with the No. 3 time in NU outdoor history, 3:03.31...second-team All-American with the 4x400m relay in 2017 after finishing 11th with a time of 3:04.98, seventh-fastest in school history.

Kaiwan Culmer, Sr., Nassau, Bahamas (Triple Jump)

Earned first-team All-America honors in 2016 after finishing eighth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships...2018 Big Ten Champion with the second-best wind-legal mark in school history, 53-11 (16.43m)...also won Big Ten indoor championship this season, and in 2017...first-team All-American indoors in 2017 and second-team All-American in 2018.

Carlos Davis, Jr., Blue Springs, Mo. (Discus)

Making his first appearance at the NCAA Championships...placed third at the NCAA West Preliminary Round with a lifetime-best throw of 188-1 (57.32m)...finished seventh at the Big Ten Championships...also plays defensive line for Nebraska’s football team...finished sixth on the team in tackles (42) and second in sacks (2.5) in 2017.

Raynesha Lewis, So., Cahokia, Ill. (Long Jump)

Making her first appearance at the NCAA Championships...took fifth at the NCAA West Preliminary Round with a personal-best jump of 20-4 1/4 (6.20m) after entering the competition seeded 39th...placed fifth at the Big Ten Championships in 2017...placed ninth in the long jump at the 2018 Big Ten Indoor Championships.

Antoine Lloyd, Sr., Kentwood, Mich. (110m Hurdles)

Three-time second-team All-American (110m Hurdles - 2017; 4x100m - 2015; 4x400m - 2015)...also received USTFCCCA honorable mention in the 110m hurdles in 2016...2018 Big Ten champion in the 110m hurdles with a PR time of 13.50, tied for the second-fastest wind-legal time in school history...also won the Big Ten title in the 60m hurdles indoors this season, and placed second at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a school-record time of 7.60.

Moujtaba Mohammed, Sr., Lincoln, Neb. (800m, 4x400m Relay)

Competing in his second NCAA Outdoor Championships, and his first in an individual event...placed 15th with the 4x400m relay team in 2015...took fifth at the Big Ten Championships in the 800m...finished ninth overall and third in his heat at the NCAA West Preliminary Round with a time of 1:48.88 to qualify for nationals.

Ty Moss, So., Naperville, Ill. (4x400m Relay)

Competing at the NCAA Championships for a first time...ran the third leg of the 4x400m relay at the NCAA West Prelims that finished third in its heat with a season-best time of 3:05.93 to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Andy Neal, Sr., Lincoln, Neb. (4x400m Relay)

Competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships for a second time...earned second-team All-America honors in 2017 with the 4x400m relay team after placing 11th in 3:04.98, the No. 7 time in school history...Second-team All-American with the 4x400m relay team at the 2016 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Nick Percy, Sr., Ventnor, England (Hammer, Discus)

Was the 2016 NCAA discus champion, and is a three-time Big Ten discus champion (2016, 2017, 2018)...ranks No. 3 on the NU discus chart (207-11; 63.38m)...making his fourth appearance at nationals...second-team All-American in the discus in 2015 and 2017...Scottish national record holder and England U23 champion...NU’s school-record holder in the hammer throw with a mark of 222-7 (67.85m)...competing in the hammer throw at the NCAA Championships for the first time.

Luke Siedhoff, So., Crete, Neb. (110m Hurdles)

Competing at the NCAA Championships for a first time...has run personal-best time of 13.72 in each of his last three races, setting a PR to finish fifth at the Big Ten Championships, and then matching in both the prelims and the quarterfinals of the NCAA West Preliminary Round...ranks 10th all-time at NU...placed fifth overall and second in his heat at the NCAA West Prelim to qualify for nationals.

Brittni Wolczyk, Jr., Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. (Javelin)

Two-time second-team All-American, as she finished 11th in 2016 and 14th in 2017...making her third appearance at nationals...2017 Big Ten champion and two-time Big Ten silver medalist (2016, 2018)...ranks No. 5 in NU history with a PR of 178-9 (54.48m)...Canadian junior record holder.

4x400m Relay Alternate: Elijah Lucy

Three Huskers win Big Ten Outdoor Titles; Men Take Third, Women Tie for Fifth

Husker seniors Kaiwan Culmer, Antoine Lloyd and Nick Percy each captured individual Big Ten outdoor titles, and the NU men took third and the women tied for fifth at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Bloomington, Indiana. The Husker men finished with 85 points, just three behind second-place Indiana, while the Husker women totaled 60 points.

The Husker men have finished no lower than third at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in each of the seven seasons since joining the conference prior to the 2012 season. The Ohio State men won the title with 109 points, while Minnesota won the women’s team race with 134 points.

Percy won the discus for the third year in a row with a mark of 200-10 (61.23m), which came on his second attempt. The Ventnor, England native became the 13th Husker male all-time to win three conference outdoor titles in the same event and the first in an individual event since Carl Myerscough in 2002-04, which was also in the discus.

Culmer grabbed Nebraska’s first gold medal of the weekend, as he won the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 53-11 (16.43m). Culmer became the first Husker male to sweep the indoor and outdoor conference triple jump titles since Daniel Roper in 2006. His mark tied for seventh-best in NCAA Division I this season and tied for the second-best wind-legal jump in Husker history. The gold medal was his third at a Big Ten Championships, to go along with the gold he won this indoor season and an indoor triple jump gold as a sophomore in 2016.

Lloyd earned his first 110-meter hurdles title with a personal-best time of 13.50, which ties for the second-fastest wind-legal mark in school history and is the sixth-best time in the nation this season. Lloyd completed the sweep of the indoor 60-meter hurdles and outdoor 110-meter hurdles titles this year, and his 110-meter hurdles conference title was the first by a Husker male since 1995.

For the Husker women, Brittni Wolczyk was the runner-up in the javelin with a season-best throw of 173-8 (52.93m), her third-consecutive top-two finish at the Big Ten meet. Toni Tupper earned the bronze medal in the shot put with a season-best 54-2 3/4 (16.53m) to match her bronze-medal finish at the Big Ten indoor meet this season. Freshman Ieva Turke added a bronze medal in the triple jump, as she posted a personal-best 42-7 (12.98m).

Nebraska’s Big Ten Outdoor Champions

Kaiwan Culmer, Triple Jump

Antoine Lloyd, 110-Meter Hurdles

Nick Percy, Discus

Harris, Percy Collect Weekly Big Ten Honors

The Nebraska track and field team collected two weekly awards from the Big Ten Conference on May 9, as Lakayla Harris was named the Big Ten Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, and Nick Percy was voted the Big Ten Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. Harris won the Nebraska Invitational 200 meters with a wind-aided personal-best time of 23.15 on Saturday at Ed Weir Stadium. Harris’ mark ranks tied for sixth in NU history in any conditions. The Big Ten weekly honor is the first of her career. Percy was the champion of the discus with a mark of 204-5 (62.32m), his second-best throw this season. Percy remains second in the nation in the discus with his season-best mark of 205-1 (62.50m). The honor was the fifth-career weekly honor for the senior from Ventnor, England and the second this season. He also received the honor on March 28 after his season-best throw.

Huskers Earn Highest Preseason Ranking in Last 10 Years

The Nebraska track and field teams began the outdoor season ranked in the top 20 of the USTFCCCA Rankings. The Nebraska men began the season at No. 9, as the Big Red were the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the preseason poll. The Husker women came in at No. 16. Both rankings matched the best preseason outdoor ranking by either Husker team in the last 10 years.

Lloyd Named Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the Year; Finishes Second at NCAAs

Senior Antoine Lloyd was named the 2018 Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the Year after finishing second in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a school-record time of 7.60. A native of Kentwood, Michigan, Lloyd is the first Husker male to be named a Big Ten track or field athlete of the year since the Huskers joined the conference in 2011-12. He achieved first-team All-America honors in the event for the first time and was one of just three Big Ten male athletes to finish in the top three in an event.

Lloyd was the Big Ten indoor champion in the 60-meter hurdles this season for the first time in his career as well. He won that race with a then-personal-best time of 7.68. Lloyd’s PR of 7.60 at the NCAA Championships topped Oladapo Akinmoladun’s 7.61 set in 2014. He finished second only to Florida’s Grant Holloway, the NCAA record holder in the 60-meter hurdles who won the event for the second straight year with a time of 7.47. Lloyd competed in seven 60-meter hurdles finals in 2018 and was the top collegiate finisher in all seven races.

Three Huskers Win B1G Indoor Titles; Men Finish Second

Nebraska track and field seniors Landon Bartel, Kaiwan Culmer and Antoine Lloyd all won individual Big Ten indoor titles, and the Nebraska men’s track and field team came within half a second of capturing the team title at the Big Ten Indoor Championships at the SPIRE Institute.

Heading into the final event of the day, the 4x400-meter relay, Ohio State had 91.5 points and Nebraska had 89.5 points. Needing to outscore the Buckeyes by two points to at least share the team title, the Huskers’ relay of Sam Bransby, Moujtaba Mohammed, Elijah Lucy and Andy Neal ran the second-fastest time in NU indoor history, 3:05.53. But Ohio State finished in 3:05.09 to hold off the Huskers. Nebraska finished second with 93.5 points, while Ohio State won with 101.5 points. The Husker women finished ninth overall with 47.5 points.

Lloyd produced the best race of his career with a personal record of 7.68 to win the 60-meter hurdles title for the first time in his career. Lloyd, whose best finish in the event at the Big Ten meet was third in 2016, ran the third-fastest time in NU history and the No. 4 time in the NCAA this season, which gave him a spot at the NCAA Indoor Championships for the first time.

Culmer returned to the top of the podium in the triple jump with an indoor personal-best winning mark of 52-9 1/4 (16.08m). The Nassau, Bahamas native was the 2016 indoor champion in the event before finishing fourth last year. Culmer collected his third career Big Ten triple jump medal with his mark, which came on his first attempt and moved him to No. 9 in the nation.

Bartel continued his outstanding indoor season with his second career Big Ten high jump title by clearing 7-2 1/4 (2.19m). Like Culmer, Bartel was the 2016 indoor champion but didn’t reach the medal stand at last year’s indoor meet. Bartel, whose personal best of 7-3 3/4 (2.23m) qualified him for the NCAA Indoor Championships, was the only jumper to clear 7-2 1/4 (2.19m) at the conference meet and did so on his second attempt.

For the Husker women, Angela Mercurio was the runner-up in the triple jump with a mark of 42-2 3/4 (12.87m). Petra Luteran finished second in the high jump with a clearance of 5-11 1/4 (1.81m) on her third attempt. Lakayla Harris was the runner-up in the 60 meters as she matched her personal best of 7.38 that she set in prelims on Friday. Harris also picked up two team points in the 200 meters by finishing seventh in 23.71, a new personal best that ranks eighth in NU indoor history. Jasmine Barge was fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.43.

Nebraska’s Big Ten Indoor Champions

Landon Bartel, High Jump

Kaiwan Culmer, Triple Jump

Antoine Lloyd, 60-Meter Hurdles

Pepin Still Going Strong at the Helm for the Huskers

The all-time winningest track and field coach in the history of the Big 12 and the former Big Eight Conference, Nebraska Head Coach Gary Pepin will enter his 38th season as the head coach of the Nebraska men’s and women’s track and field teams in 2018, making him the longest tenured active coach in Cornhusker athletics and among Big Ten track and field programs.

Pepin is a USTFCCCA Hall of Fame member and has led the Husker programs to a combined three national team titles, 72 conference team titles, 59 individual national champions and 561 individual conference champions. Additionally, 515 first-team All-America honors have been achieved under Pepin, and 58 CoSIDA Academic All-America honors have been earned under Pepin’s guidance, which dates back to 1981 for the women’s program and 1984 for the men’s team.

Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference in 2011-12, Pepin’s teams have won five Big Ten championships, including a men’s sweep of the indoor and outdoor titles in 2016. The Husker men claimed the Track & Field News Dual-Meet National Championship in 2017, as they finished an unbeaten season in dual, tri and quad meets. Individually, Huskers have captured 54 Big Ten event titles, including four in 2017 and six in 2018.