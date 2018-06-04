NSP: Shots fired at deputies in Western Nebraska, suspect injure - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NSP: Shots fired at deputies in Western Nebraska, suspect injured by gunfire

Nebraska State Patrol News Release:

June 4, 2018 (North Platte, Neb.)  — A suspect was shot following a pursuit that crossed two counties in central Nebraska Monday morning. The pursuit of a stolen vehicle began in Dawson County near Highway 30 and Road 490. Near the initial stages of the pursuit with Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies, shots were fired.

The pursuit continued into Gothenburg, where the suspect stole another vehicle and headed west on Interstate 80. The vehicle eventually came to a stop northeast of Hershey on a county road.

More shots were fired by multiple law enforcement officers, including a Nebraska State Trooper. The suspect was struck. Officers on the scene rendered medical aid. The suspect was then transported to Great Plains Health and has since been flown to a hospital in Omaha. No officers were injured.

The Nebraska State Trooper who fired shots has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with NSP policy, while the incident is investigated.

