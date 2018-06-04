2018 Cattlemen's Ball brings communities together

"We've expanded our search area in the lake. Right now we are using Raymond fire and rescue sonar with their dive boat we're using through game and parks boats with sonar on them and then one of the firemen has a personal one we're using to search the lake," said Malcolm Fire Chief Jim Densberger.More >>
On Monday, dozens of people turned out to Francie & Finch Bookshop for the launch of a new book detailing Lincoln's only underground attraction.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Police are investigating a series of crimes in a Northwest Lincoln neighborhood. The crimes range from car break-ins to burglaries to auto thefts, all happening at homes near N14th street between Superior St. and 1-80. The first in that crime spree is the theft of a 1998 black Lexus sedan. The victim reported the car was taken from an open garage near 10th and Morton St. Police said the vehicle was unloc...More >>
A chaotic and violent scene in the Old Market this past weekend.More >>
For Husker fans, some football moments are hard to forget. The loss to BYU is still on the minds of many.More >>
(North Platte, Neb.) — A suspect was shot following a pursuit that crossed two counties in central Nebraska Monday morning.More >>
Currently only the left lane of traffic is getting by. We have a reporter on scene and will have more details as they become available.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Police said a 20-year-old man sent $2,000 to a scammer while trying to buy a car on eBay. The victim was attempting to buy a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee from a woman who claimed to be being deployed, and needed to sell the SUV quickly. The sellar asked the victim to pay in Bitcoins, but he was unfamiliar with the currency. Instead, she told him to pay with eBay giftcards, and to purchase them at a website called &qu...More >>
The Git R Done Golf Classic was held today.More >>
