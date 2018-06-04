2018 Cattlemen's Ball brings communities together

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

HEBRON, Neb.

The annual Cattlemen's Ball is continuing to save the lives of those battling cancer, and the event has been strong for over 20 years.

Hundreds of people came out on Saturday to support the town of Hebron to whip cancer the best way they know how.

"Everybody here under this tent has been affected by cancer one way or another," said Ken Cowan, with the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

Cowan said they've partnered with the Cattlemen's Ball for the past 20 years, and in that time he said the money has helped thousands.

"90 percent of the money raised goes to the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and we use it 100 percent to support researchers by recruiting new faculty and over the last 20 years, over 200 new faculty have been recruited to the cancer center," Cowan said.

Last year, the ball raised over $1 million. This year had a sellout crowd and their goal now is $1.5 million.

With Nebraskans from across the state attending, support was the greatest part of the event.

"You put people together that never would have hardly spoken together- and we make them work together and I was told many times- thank you for bringing our community together," said Joe Jeffrey, host of the 1999 Cattleman's Ball.

Jeffrey said back then they raised over $100,000, and he said he was pleased with how the ball has grown.

Cowan spoke to give everyone who has been affected by cancer a bit of hope, "There's 14 million Americans alive as cancer survivors today. There will be 20 million Americans alive as cancer survivors by 2022. So more and more people are surviving this disease, there's more hope for everybody."

Next year's event will be hosted in Wauneta, Neb.