Lincoln City Council approves $12 million street light project

The Lincoln City Council have agreed to spend more than $12 million to make our streets brighter! We're talking more than 26,000 street lights being replaced.

During Monday night's public hearing, people shared their concerns and even the city council members are divided.



"Gaylor Baird, yes... Lamm, no... Raybould, yes... Shrobe, yes... Camp, no... Eskridge, yes. Motion carried 4–2."

Members of the Lincoln City Council have agreed to dig into the city's budget to replace more than 26,000 orange street lights, with brighter LED's. Mary Quintero has seen the brighter lights and she doesn't like them.



"It changes the look and the feel in the evening of the entire space that it hunkers down on," Quintero says. "It is unattractive, it is too bright."



Majority of the members of the city council say changing the street light fixtures, not just the bulbs, will increase safety and save money.



"We're losing $20,000 a week in delaying.," says council member Carl Eskridge. "I don't want to throw that money away. I'm ready to do it all."



"Doing something that's good for the environment and creating a more energy efficient program for our city," says council member Leiron Gaylor Baird.



Cyndi Lamm and Jon Camp both voted against the project. Instead of taking one year to change all of the lights, they want the city to take their time.



"Things change and I just would really like on behalf of the tax payer citizens as well as environmental impact and everything to take it in a five year period," says council member Camp. "So I'm all in agreement with the LED's, I just feel based on my experience we're going to see so many advances that this way we can hedge our bet."



Not even Mary Quintero's plea could change the city council members minds.



"Please take me into consideration and the other people," says Quintero.



Employees with the mayors office say transitioning to LED's will cost more than $12 million, but the project should pay for its self in about 10 and a half years. The city is hiring Schneider Electric to make all of the changes. They'll start soon and the whole project should take 12 months.



