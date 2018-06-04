OPD addresses weekend violence in Old Market

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb.- A chaotic and violent scene in the Old Market this past weekend.

One dead more than half a dozen shot...all innocent bystanders caught in the middle of gang violence.

Chief Todd Schmaderer says violence has been down significantly in the last three years. But an uptick in shots fired calls can be attributed to gang violence that culminated on Saturday night in the Old Market...

"This level of violence isn't going to be tolerated."

Saturday after 11 pm in the Old Market. Juveniles are hanging out around the Gene Leahy Mall. Police say two rival gangs see each other on Farnam and both sides open fire.



Eight people were shot including 20 year old Jasmine Harris who was struck in the back and died. OPD showed surveillance video of crowds running from the scene.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says "first of all we are temporarily assigning extra officers to the gang unit. We have clearly identified this as a continuation of gang and gun violence."

Police say this suv, which was impounded before the Old Market shooting, is what the suspects rode in while being involved in 3 shots fired calls...one where more than 30 rounds were used. "We do know from previous acts of violence in the month of May there are some definitive targets out there and some of those targets and or potential shooters were in the Old Market area on this night."

Chief Schmaderer was proud of the response from police...and says there will be extra officers in the Old Market through the College World Series including three with the Riverfront Patrol.

"I would say the Old Market is an amazing destination in the city of Omaha and you should enjoy it." You should realize there will be a heavy police presence down there even in a heavier form and certainly during the college World Series."

Police say they know which gangs are involved but wont identify them. They do urge witnesses to call with any information af 402-444-7868. You could be eligible for a 25-thousand dollar cash reward.

Courtesy: Media Partners KMTV