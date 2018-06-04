New book covers fact, fiction of Robber's Cave

On Monday, dozens of people turned out to Francie & Finch Bookshop for the launch of a new book detailing Lincoln's only underground attraction.

Robber's Cave: Truths, Legends, Recollections is written by Joel Green, who said he started working on it in 2003.



"I set the project aside when the city bulldozed the entrance to the cave," Green said. "And I got back into it for the Lincoln Legacy Project."



Green said he tracked down the former property owner, Ed Scarborough Jr., who gave him a lot of good material for the book, including stories and old photographs.



"There's everything in there from the late 1800s to 1920s girl scouts, all the way up to 1980s, Nebraska Wesleyan Date Dash."



The cave has been a source of mystery and fascination for generations in Lincoln and many who attended Monday's book launch are excited to see what they'll learn from the new book.



"Because of what I know from my younger years and going down in the cave and then with Joel bringing out more of the information...it's going to be a very good history book," said Elaine Muggy.



"I've heard different stories—I don't know how true they are—about bank robbers going through there and...certain people," said Ryan Schmitz of Lincoln. "So it'll be interesting to see who kind of passed through there."



One of those rumored to hang out there was Jesse James. Green's book covers that.



"You'll have to read a chapter and decide for yourself."

If you weren't able to make it to Monday's book launch, it's not too late. Another one is being held Tuesday night at Blue Blood Brewing Company from 6 to 9 p.m.