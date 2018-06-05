Nebraska man gets probation for helping girlfriend's suicide - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska man gets probation for helping girlfriend's suicide

Nebraska man gets probation for helping girlfriend's suicide

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) - A 42-year-old Nebraska man will serve four years of probation and 25 days in jail for helping his online girlfriend kill herself last summer.

Matthew Stubbendieck was sentenced Monday in Cass County to probation instead of the maximum penalty of two years in prison.

He will serve five days in jail every August during probation over the anniversary of the death of Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan of Orange City, Florida.

Stubbendieck was convicted in April. Prosecutors say he did nothing to stop 38-year-old Wilemon-Sullivan from slashing her wrists in a wooded area about 25 miles southwest of Omaha.

Stubbendieck reported Wilemon-Sullivan had killed herself and led authorities to her body Aug. 5.

Stubbendieck told investigators he believed Wilemon-Sullivan had stage-four cancer, but an autopsy found no cancerous masses or tumors.

