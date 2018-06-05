Patio Furniture Giveaway Contest

Here's a chance to add a touch of elegance to your patio, deck or backyard from Channel 8 KLKN-TV. Enter for a chance to win the St. Tropez Cast Aluminum 42" Dining Set. provided by Supreme Spa and Pool. The contest starts June 7 and the deadline is noon on June 25. Go to klkntv.com and click on the contest button for more information and the online entry form, or see links below.

For complete rules. prize description and information, please see the contest rules below or in the entry form. The entry form is not supported by mobile devices and some versions of Safari. Please use a desktop or laptop to complete the entry form.