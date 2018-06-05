Patio Contest Rules

CONTEST RULES-

No purchase necessary.

Must be 19 years of age or older.

Void where prohibited by law.

Contest starts June 7 and ends at noon on June 25.

Overview: Register for a chance to win a Summerset St. Tropez five piece patio set.

To Enter: Complete the online entry form and click on the submit button. Each entry must have the name, email address and phone number. Limit one entry per unique email address. You should NOT enter more than once.

Value of the Grand Prize is $1,575 not including tax. Value of the prize is determined and provided by Supreme Spa and Pool. Winner assumes responsibility for all applicable taxes and licenses. Winner will be issued a 1099 document for tax purposes and will be required to provide a social security number.

Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries. If 100 entries, then each entrant has a 1/25 chance of winning the prize

Random Drawing: A random drawing will be held on June 25, 2018 to determine the winner of the patio furniture.

Prize: Summerset St. Tropez patio furniture set. The set includes four (4) dining chairs with terracotta colored cushions and one (1) 42" diameter round dining table. The chairs are fully welded and no assembly is required. They are also stackable for easy storage. The table has an umbrella opening in the center and a cover cap if no umbrella is used. The set is made with strong cast aluminum with durability in mind. It can seat four adults comfortably for formal outside dining, casual drink, or simply a rest in the backyard watching kids play. It's weather resistant and rust free..

No substitutions unless agreed upon by the sponsor and prizes are not redeemable for cash.

Limitations: Entrants must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area and/or the Lincoln, Hastings & Kearney, NE DMA as defined by the Nielsen Company. Those living in surrounding DMA's; Omaha, Topeka, and Sioux City are not eligible to win unless they can receive Channel 8 KLKN-TV at their place of residence via antenna, cable TV and/or satellite TV.



Employees, members of employees immediate family, of Channel 8 KLKN-TV, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.

Disclaimer

The sponsor of this promotion is Channel 8 KLKN-TV, which is solely responsible for all aspects of the promotion. By participating in this promotion, all participants and prize winners agree that Channel 8 KLKN-TV, and its sponsors, their partnerships, subsidiaries and affiliates and each of such entities' respective officers, directors, agents and employees are not responsible or liable for any injury, loss, illness, litigation or damage that may occur from participation in the promotion or acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prizes. In the event that any dispute arises regarding the meaning or interpretation of these official rules, participants agree that the dispute shall be resolved by applying the laws of the State of Nebraska and that it shall be resolved by and within the courts of that state.

Decisions by the judges are final